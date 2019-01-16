Jan. 19 Yard Sale benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Annual event starts at 7 a.m. at Orange Beach Community Center

The 2019 Big Community Yard & Craft Sale will be held on Saturday, January 19 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Orange Beach Community Center. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Booth space is $30 and is limited to one space per individual. An application for booth space can be picked up at Orange Beach City Hall. Applications with payment can be dropped off at City Hall at 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., or mailed to Angela Bateman, Coordinator. P.O. Box 458. Orange Beach, AL 36561. Make checks payable to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

For questions, email abateman@orangebeachal.gov or call 251-981-6629.