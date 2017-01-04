Jan. 21 Snowbird Fest at Wharf includes tribute to Marilyn & Dean

The 8th Annual Snowbird Fest is returning to the Alabama Gulf Coast with a fresh new lineup of entertainment featuring professional tributes to (pictured) Marilyn and Dean, a magic show, a British Car Club Shine & Show and a full expo with local cuisine, games, prize drawings, health screenings, real estate and rental info and much more.

A free event, the fest will be held at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf on Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those registering will have a chance to win amazing prizes. Register for express entry online at SnowbirdFest.com or just show up on the day of the event. It’s all entirely free for snowbirds.

The fest is designed specifically to suit the unique Snowbird lifestyle, Snowbird Fest is both a trade show and a festival that features exclusive deals on rentals, sales, dining, golf, RV resources and other entertainment. Plus, businesses and organizations that cater to the unique Snowbird lifestyle will be on-hand to offer their own special giveaways, provide information and answer questions.

Snowbird Fests offer Snowbirds a chance to meet each other and learn more about their winter homes. The event is completely free. The festival is an annual event organized and produced by The Snowbird Company, the leader in rent-by-owner websites specializing in the snowbird demographic and their travel needs. Businesses interested in exhibiting, call 251-454-4111 or visit snowbirdfest.com.

This year’s Snowbird Fest is expected to be the biggest and best ever, as the Snowbird Company will be busing snowbirds in from Ft. Walton Beach, Destin and Pensacola. The bus trip is FREE for Snowbirds, but space is limited so register online. Since 2010, tens of thousands of winter visitors have attended the one-day, four-hour event, including a record breaking 3,500 visiting Snowbirds last year.