Jazz Pensacola’s Jingle Jazz Christmas Show Dec. 4 at Seville

Jazz Pensacola’s Jingle Jazz Christmas show is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 at Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter at 130 E. Government St. in Pensacola. Admission is free, and drinks and dinner will be available.

The festive evening features jazzy holiday tunes by Dharma Beats – Fred Domulot, Cynthia Domulot and Bob Andrews – plus Joe Occhipinti’s Holiday Sax Four Fun. Guests include jazz vocalists Crystal Joy, Kathy Lyon and Saundra Daggs.

“We’re going on a ‘Holiday Big Band Sleigh Ride,” said. Occhipinti. “Come get into the holiday spirit with us.’’

Jazz Pensacola is a non-profit organization of business and professional people, musicians, teachers, students and listeners working together for the purpose of advancing jazz music and education in Pensacola and the surrounding area. For membership and information, call (850) 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.