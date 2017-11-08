Jeep of Faith Raffle part of Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day ceremony at Flora-Bama

Supporters will have until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 to buy tickets for a chance to win a raffle for the Operation ReConnect Jeep of Faith, a one-of-a-kind, custom-built, hand-painted – 2017 Jeep Wrangler. Funds raised from the raffle will support the local charity that provides vacations for military families who deal with combat deployments. Operation ReConnect provides beach-front accommodations for 7-nights free to the families of returning Armed Services members in every branch and rank. The drawing will be at 4 p.m. at the Flora-Bama. The drawing starts with the celebration fo colors at 3 p.m, a coin celebration at 3:30 p.m., and a video presentation at 3:45 p.m. Tickets for the Jeep of Faith raffle are $20 for 1; $100 for 6 or $500 for 35. Tickets are on sale at the Flora-Bama Gift Shop, the Operation Re-Connect table at the ‘Bama, at operationreconnect.org or facebook or by calling 251-301-680.

Festivities will include music and enterainment by retired Marine, Brian Hill!The ceremony at the state line will also include a 50/50 drawing, with the winner also given the honor of drawing the last number for the Jeep of Faith raffle.

Pictured: Jeep of Faith featuring 7 1/2″ Lift, 37″ Tires, Oversized Fender Flares, Large Front LED Light Bar, Front & Rear LED Spotlights, Bluetooth controlled headlights/auxiliary lighting, custom hand painted graphics including the American Eagle, The American Flag and The United States of America – Constitution Preamble.