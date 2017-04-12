Jeep of Faith Raffle

Operation ReConnect is raffling one-of-a-kind, custom-built, hand-painted – 2017 Jeep Wrangler to raise funds for the local charity that provides vacations for military families who deal with combat deployments. The funds will be used to provide beach-front accommodations for 7-nights free to the families of returning Armed Services members in every branch and rank. The drawing will be on Veteran’s Day in Nov.

Tickets for the Jeep of Faith raffle are $20 for 1; $100 for 6 or $500 for 35. Tickets are on sale at the Flora-Bama Gift Shop, the Operation Re-Connect table at the ‘Bama, at operationreconnect.org or facebook or by calling 251-301-6808.

Pictured: Jeep of Faith featuring 7 1/2″ Lift, 37″ Tires, Oversized Fender Flares, Large Front LED Light Bar, Front & Rear LED Spotlights, Bluetooth controlled headlights/auxiliary lighting, custom hand painted graphics including the American Eagle, The American Flag and The United States of America – Constitution Preamble.