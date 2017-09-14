Jeff Friend Trail closing ‘til spring

The Jeff Friend Trail at Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from September 18th until the spring of 2018.

Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge continually strives to improve their visitors’ experiences. In order to continue this effort, the Jeff Friend Trail will undergo construction beginning September 18th through the spring of 2018. During this time frame, the trail will add an improved boardwalk and become ADA accessible. Although this trail will be closed, the Pine Beach Trail, Gator Lake Trail, and Centennial Trail will remain open. We appreciate your patience and look forward to everyone enjoying the renovations!