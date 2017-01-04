Joe Gilchrist will re-open New Malibu Lounge Jan. 19

Owner Joe Gilchrist (pictured) has confirmed plans to re-open The New Malibu Lounge under new management on Jan. 19.

Located on Gulf Beach Hwy. in Warrington, jus west of downtown Pensacola, the Malibu has been a local favorite for many years.

“I really appreciate the feedback from the community regarding re-opening the New Malibu Lounge. We will have the kitchen open as well as the grand opening of the New Malibu Market which will feature specialty coffees, wines and craft beers among other things,’’ Gilchrist said.

“The outpouring of support from the local customers and local businesses has been very heartwarming. We intend to do even more to give back to the community.”

Roland Granger and Jimmy Wiltcher will manage The Malibu.

Overseeing the lounge portion of the business is (Snoopy) Granger. Snoopy was born in Pensacola with family roots here going back to 1860. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and after afterwards started in the hospitality business. He has served as doorman to owner and every position in between. He spent the last decade in the Florida Keys and has recently returned home.

The new manager of the existing kitchen and the newly opened market is Jimmy Wiltcher. Jimmy actually started his culinary training at home from his mom and dad while growing up. They taught him how to grow it, raise it, hunt it, catch it, clean it, skin it, cook it, grill it, and smoke it. He graduated from Crossett High school then went to Louisiana Tech University. He unknowingly started his 37 year food and beverage career while attending Tech by getting a job at the only bar in town. Shortly thereafter, he was a manager. Jimmy started cooking professionally in the mid 80’s working for several fine dining restaurants. He has over 20 years of General Manager Experience in four states managing award-winning operations from great dives to fine dining operations.

The New Malibu Lounge’s hours will be Tuesday-Friday from 3 p.m.-midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. The soft opening will be Jan. 10 and the Grand Re-Opening Jan. 19-22. New menu items will be added to the traditional favorites. Live Music has always been a staple of the New Malibu Lounge and that will continue each Thursday-Sunday.