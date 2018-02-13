Joe Louis topic of Feb. 17 lecture at Southwest Branch Library

By Cathy Ingram

A Joe Louis discussion at Southwest Branch Library will be held Saturday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola (info: 850-453-7780), part of the library’s celebration of Black History Month.

Award winning author and part time Pensacola resident Dot Moore will lead an interesting discussion of the life and times of famous boxer Joe Louis depicting his experiences as a black man in the world of boxing in times of civil rights struggles.

Sponsored by The Friends of the Southwest Branch Library.

Georgia native, Alabama resident, teacher, political activist and mentor, Ms. Moore’s other books include Oracle of the Ages: Reflections on the Curious Life of Fortune Teller Mayhayley Lancaster, the 2002 winner of the Lilla M. Hawes Award for the best book in Georgia history; and No Remorse: The Rise and Fall of John Wallace.