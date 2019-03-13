John Rich Bottle Signing (2pm) & performance (10pm) on March 16

Multi-platinum country-music star John Rich, one-half of the award winning Big and Rich, sign autographs and perform at the Flora-Bama on Saturday, March 16.

Rich will be on familiar grounds at the Flora-Bama, where he has already played multiple times, promoting his newest brand, Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Rich will be on-site signing bottles from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Liquor Store.

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Rich and Eastside Distilling, a small batch whiskey described as having a vanilla honey smoothness and a subtle finish.

Rich will toast to the crowd and sing a few songs at the Flora-Bama that evening beginning at 10 p.m.