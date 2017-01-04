Josephine Baptist Ladies Conference Jan. 28

“Embracing Life’s Unexpected Detours” is the theme for the annual Josephine Baptisyt Church Ladies Conference on Saturday, January 28 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Heather Messick from Saraland will be the guest speaker and worship leader and lunch will be provided by Geneie & Karen Catering. The registration deadline is January 22. Mail the $20 registration fee and info to Teresa Denney/JBC, P.O. Box 568, Elberta, AL 36530. Make checks to Josephine Baptist Church/For: Ladies Event. The conference will be held on the church’s campus at 6854 County Road 95 in Josephine. For more info, call 251-987-1973 or 251-504-1973. Sponsorships are available.

As the mother of a child with special needs, Heather (pictured) has shared her testimony at churches and women’s events as a featured guest speaker for over 5 years and has 20 years of experience as a worship leader/vocal artist. Her youngest daugher, Victoria, was born with Down syndrome and required open-heart surgery when she was just 7-weeks-old. Heather penned a special song in 2008 about Victoria. The song is a reminder that God did not make a mistake when he gave the Messicks their little Victoria. “Victoria’s song” is on Heather’s second album, released in 2010. The album includes other original songs and some of her favorite worship tunes.

Heather currently teaches Commercial Voice at the University of Mobile, where she has been an adjunct staff member since 2005. Heather continues to tour as a speaker and singer and records regularly as a studio vocalist for Christian Music company, Brentwood Benson, and other local studios. From her youth, Heather has been shaped by God’s hand. Through that refining process, her desire has always been to encourage those on an unexpected journey in life