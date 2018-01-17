Josephine Baptist Ladies Conference slated Jan. 20

“Legacy – Follow My Example As I Follow The Example Of Christ” is the theme for the annual Josephine Baptist Church Ladies Conference on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Marie Armenia, a writer, speaker, songwriter and singer will be the guest speaker and worship leader and lunch will be provided by Sweet Southern Scratch. The registration deadline is January 14. Mail the $20 registration fee and info to Teresa Denney/JBC, P.O. Box 568, Elberta, AL 36530. Make checks to Josephine Baptist Church. The conference will be held on the church’s campus at 6854 County Road 95 in Josephine. For more info, call 251-987-1973 or 251-504-1973 or email denneysbend@gulftel.com. If you enjoyed the #1 movie “War Room,” then you might be interested to know that Marie Armenia’s mom, Molly Bruno, is the real Miss Clara, according to The Kendrick Brothers, who patterned Miss Clara after Molly. Miss Clara used Molly’s Bible in the movie.

Ladies Conference committee members include Julie Adams, Teresa Denney, Brenda Fahey, Sherry Frank, Sandy Gould, JoAnn Lowreng, Cherryl Hammock, Shelby McRae, Beth Mitchell, Renee Nelson, Michelle Peadon, Miriam Sims, Beth Weed and Dawn Wilbanks.