July 22 Fish-fry benefits Baldwin Veterans Court

A fish fry benefitting Baldwin County Veterans Court will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 199, located at 799 S. Mobile St. (Scenic 98) in Fairhope. Tickets are $25 each and sponsorships are available. Call Jerry Ann McCarron at 251-510-6790 for more info.