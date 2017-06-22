July 4 at Battleship Park includes music and fireworks

July 4 at Battleship Park includes music, fireworks

Come celebrate Independence Day with us. Enjoy an evening of patriotic music, picnicking and fireworks at Battleship Memorial Park, 2703 Battleship Parkway. Gates will open for on-field parking at 5:00 p.m. Admission is $5 per car.

This year we welcome back The Mobile Symphonic Pops Band who will present a traditional patriotic concert on the field stage beginning at 7:00 p.m. This year’s musical selections will include American Overture, Symphonic Suite from The Right Stuff, Battle of Shiloh and an array of marches presented during the fireworks show including the crowd favorite Stars and Stripes Forever.

Pyreotecnico, the fireworks company contracted by the City of Mobile, will begin the fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. This year’s show will include 14 minutes of breathtaking fireworks shot from a barge stationed near the USS ALABAMA in Mobile Bay. Expect to see beautiful red, white and blue explosions as we celebrate the Fourth of July.

Pack your picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets. We will have a special area reserved for tents. No grills, alcoholic beverages and personal fireworks are allowed inside the Park, so please leave them at home. No chairs or tents will be allowed to set up in the paved parking lot of Battleship Memorial Park. This rule will be strictly enforced by the Mobile Police Department. The Galley, our snack bar, will have concessions for sale on the grounds, including hamburgers and hot dogs, ice cream and cold drinks.

Life South Community Blood Services will be holding their July 4th Blood Drive at the Park from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park will be open for tours on July 4th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. with our last ticket sold at 5:00 p.m. Admission is free of charge for children up to 5 years of age, $6 for children 6 to 11 years of age, and $15 for children 12 years of age to adults.. For more info, call 251-208-1550; or visit facebook.