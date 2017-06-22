July 4 fireworks shoot from GSP Fishing Pier

The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier.

Fireworks will be shot from the southern end of the 1500 foot fishing pier, leaving Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores Public Beach and surrounding areas as ideal locations for spectators.

“We can’t thank Gulf State Park enough for their partnership allowing us to put on this wonderful show,” said Programs and Events Manager Brigette Reynolds.

For more info, call 251-968-1174 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.