July 4 Shark Adventure Run at ‘Bama has road & beach options

The Flora-Bama Lounge & Oyster Bar will host The Shark Adventure Run, which includes a 4.5 mile road & beach race and one mile beach fun run, on Wednesday, July 4 beginning at 7 a.m. Fun Runners and those racing two miles on the road and 2.5 miles on the beach will encounter “shark people” scattered along the beach section of the course for the purpose of taking the “bait” (or flags) off the belt that all participants will be issued. The sharks are not allowed to touch you, but if they get all three of your baits, you will not be eligible for any awards.

All participants will still be allowed to finish the run. The event also also includes a four mile road race & competitive walk. And a 7:15 a.m. one mile fun run. The post race party at the Flora-Bama will include entertainment, food and refreshments. Pre-registration is available through active.com. Participants can also register at the Flora-Bama on July 3 from 4-7 p.m. or on race day from 6 – 6:45 a.m. The race starts and finished at The Flora-Bama, located directly on the Gulf at the FL-AL state line.