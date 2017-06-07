June 10 is Free Fishing Day for Alabama residents & tourists

On Saturday, June 10, Alabamians and visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters including both freshwater and saltwater. Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 3-11. Approved by the Alabama Legislature, Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing opportunities Alabama has to offer without having to purchase a fishing license.

The fishing license exemption on Free Fishing Day does not affect some lakes that may still require fees and permits. Fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission. Anglers can visit outdooralabama.com to find a great fishing spot.

“Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters and to remind former anglers of all the fun they’ve been missing,” and a great opportunity for kids to get out and learn how fun and exciting fishing is,’’ said Nick Nichols, of Al. Wildlife & Fisheries Dept. “It’s also plus the day gives families a chance to do something together outdoors.”

