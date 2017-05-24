June 3 SecretMeals.org fundraiser June 3 at ‘Bama

SecretMeals.org is taking the fight against hunger to the sandy beaches of Perdido Key with the Alabama Credit Union hosted Bids, Brews & Beats Concert and Silent Auction benefiting Secret Meals on June 3 at the Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar from 1-5 p.m.

Guests can enjoy live music while supporting Secret Meals by bidding on great Silent Auction items. All proceeds from this event will go directly toward the purchase of Secret Meals weekend food packs for local schoolchildren in our area.

In 2008, Alabama Credit Union started Secret Meals For Hungry Children with just 18 schoolchildren. Today, the Secret Meals program serves over 2,500 children across Alabama and Northwest Florida by quietly slipping packages of food into their backpacks every Friday.

Locally, the group serves Gulf Shores Elementary, Fairhope Elementary, Pleasant Grove Elementary, Foley Elementary and Swift Elementary. There are 200 children in total receiving weekend food packs through Secret Meals with plans to add additional schools this coming school year. Visit SecretMeals.org to learn more.