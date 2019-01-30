JWC Island Cocktail Party Feb. 2 at Playa

The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club will host its annual Island Cocktail Party at Playa at Sportsmans Marina, on Saturday, February 2 from 6:30 10 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy an open taco bar and food by Playa, live music by Post Monroe, and lots of goodies from local businesses available for bid during the silent auction. For more info, visit the club’s facebook page.

The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club’s mission is to clothe local school aged children in the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach area who cannot afford uniforms. The money from this event go directly to clothe these children.

Pictured: Comprised of Whitney Duncan and Ashlee Hewitt, Post Monroe is influenced by a vast array of sounds from classic country to rock ‘n roll to bluegrass. The result is pure country music, cemented by their commitment to songwriting as a group and individuals. They were part of CMT’s Next Women of Country for 2017.