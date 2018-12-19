K-Kids Candy Cane & Christmas Ornament Fundraiser

Gulf Shores Elementary School K-Kids Club conducted an ornament and candy cane fundraiser before Christmas break to raise money for the K-Kids Club who does many service projects for their school and our community. The K-Kids Club raised more than $100 for their Club. The K-Kids Club completed eight service projects during their first semester this school year, and made a positive impact at their school and in our community. Pictured: Ana Bathrick, Jeb Bathrick, Parker Pennington, Spencer Kizer, Shayla Nguyen, Amanda Larenas, Allie Lawson, and Abigale Farmer.