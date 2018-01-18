K-Kids raise funds for 3-year old fighting brain cancer

Gulf Shores Elementary School K-Kids Club members held a fundraiser in December and the club members voted to donate the $200 profit to purchase Christmas gifts for McKinley Turner, a local 3-year-old girl fighting brain cancer. During the Christmas holidays, K-Kids Club members (left to right) Skyler Robertson and Matheus Siqueira delivered the gifts to McKinley (seated in her father, Luke Turner’s lap). McKinley is also a cousin of Matheus. McKinley’s father, Luke, is an academic advisor at Columbia Southern University. Skyler’s younger sister, Peyton (pictured far left), a Gulf Shores Elementary kindergartener also joined the K-Kids in giving the gifts to McKinley.