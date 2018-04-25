K-Kids Support Jensen’s Heart Of Gold Foundation

The Gulf Shores Elementary School K-Kids Club collected items for chemo care kits to donate to Jensen’s Heart of Gold Foundation to benefit four Gulf Shores kids with cancer. The K-Kids Club assembled four bags with the donated items and presented them to Jensen’s Heart of Gold Foundation President and Founder, Melissa Byrd. Jensen’s Heart of Gold Foundation was founded in Gulf Shores in 2010 to bring hope for parents and children right here in our community. Pictured: Gulf Shores Elementary School K-Kids Club members donated items and assisted in assembling chemo care kits for four Gulf Shores children with cancer pictured are: Mary Elizabeth Alford, Haley Bedinger, Raeleigh Boesel, Kaleigh Davis, Amelia Eskew, Brody Johnson, Morgan McCartney, Haley Sims, Matheus Siqueira, Jeb Bathrick, Abigail Chamblin, Claire Colvin, Annica Farris, Skylar Gant, Tucker Graham, Cookie Grover, Tucker King, Spencer Kizer, Aeron Queensberry, Braylynn Rehl, Cline Steward, and Masha Turkic. Also pictured are Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores advisors David Lee, Taylor Means and Sharon Weise.