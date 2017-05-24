Kaleidoscope Summer Fine Arts Camp offers taste of everything

Pottery, painting, percussion, printmaking, drama, dance, sci-fi writing

Pottery, Painting, Percussion, Printmaking, Drama & Musical Theater, Sci-Fi Writing, Dance and more – these are just some of the many facets of the fine arts that students who attend this year’s Kaleidoscope Summer Fine Arts Camp will have the opportunity to experience.

The camp, which was created through a partnership between the First Presbyterian Church and the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, will take place at the church during the week of June 26-30, from 9 am to 3 pm. “The goal of the camp is to give young people an up-close look into the world of fine arts”, says director Pam Winstead. “This is accomplished through hands-on classes, followed by daily performances given by regional musicians, storytellers and artists. In addition to the performances, we make a concerted effort to give our students a chance to interact with the artists and performers. Such opportunities always make a lasting impression on young minds.”

Kicking off the performance series for the week will be (pictured) Elizabeth Vander Kamp, a nationally recognized storyteller from Birmingham, Alabama. Kayla Dowling, resident pianist, renowned for her ability at the keyboard, will return to the camp performing in concert, as well as accompanying the Gulf Coast Youth Chorale and other camp performances. A special appearance of the University of Alabama SummerTide Theater cast members will be a highlight of the week, as they present excerpts from their 2017 show, “Smoke on the Mountain”.

Among the several visual and performing arts instructors at the camp will be Alabama-based sculptor and potter Jamie Adams. Mr. Adams’ art is characterized by vibrant colors, allusions to art history and pop culture, and an insistent use of new technologies in his work. Adams’ work has received many awards, including the Flexcut Award for Excellence in Printmaking at the Edinboro Print National and The Karen Burgess- Smith Award at the Ceramics Biennial in Manchester, NH. He has also won Best in Show at the Gulf States Rising Exhibition at the George Ohr Museum. His artwork is in many private residences throughout the U.S. and is in several public collections including the University of Alabama, Erie Art Museum, Francis Marion University, The Amity Art Foundation, among others. Adams currently serves as Head of the Art Department at Judson College in Marion, AL.

To register for the camp online, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com, or you may stop by the GCAA Gallery on E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores (across from Acme Oyster House), or the First Presbyterian Church. Tuition for the entire week is $115 per student ($100 additional siblings); both partial and full scholarships are available. Call 251- 978-8130 for more and/or scholarship information. Stay tuned for more articles featuring our 2017 performers and teaching artists.