By on February 15, 2017

Katinas in concert Feb. 26 at Christian Life The Island Church

The Katinas will be in concert for both the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services at Christian Life the Island Church (25550 Canal Rd.) in Orange Beach on Sunday, Feb. 26. For more info, call 251-967-4840.
The Dove-award winning five-man band has threaded a long, unbroken line of musical excellence and artistry through the years despite the pressures and uncertainties of the entertainment industry because they truly understand the responsibility that comes with their God-given talents, platform and opportunities. They have fully grasped how to carefully handle them over two transformative decades.
“We do our best to creatively present the Gospel message in a non-threatening yet non-compromising way to a variety of audiences,’’ Joe Katina said. “We don’t bring a guilt-driven message of condemnation. We bring a message of inspiration.”

