Kelly Poole & The Swingset set for Pirates Cove NYE

Kelly Poole & The Swingset will bring its original old school blues and swing to Arnica Bay during the Pirates Cove New Year’s Eve celebration at the unique Josephine bistro. Festivities start around 8 p.m. Pirates Cove is located at 6664 Co. Rd 95. More info: 251-987-1224.