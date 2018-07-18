Kids marksmanship program wraps up w. July 19 archery event

The annual City of Orange Beach Junior Marksmanship Program wraps up July 19 with an archery event. The free program, conducted in conjunction with the State of Alabama, Department of Conservation, Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division, is open to children ages 8 to 15. Younger or older children may attend pending approval. For more information, call Chris Litton at 251-980-5946.

The archery event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 19 at the Orange Beach Recreation Center, 4849 Wilson Blvd. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and is limited to 30 participants per event.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. Participants must be picked up at 1 p.m. every day. Registration forms can be picked up and returned to Orange Beach City Hall. For more information or details contact, Chris Litton at 251-979-0134.

Program Mission Statement: To foster and promote gun safety awareness and the shooting sports by educating the public, especially the youth.