“Kindness Rocks’’ for GSMS 8th grader Marleigh Green

Marleigh Green firmly believes that “Kindness Rocks.’’ Literally. The 8th grader earned the Red Ribbon Leadership Award at Gulf Shores Middle School for her project that is part of a kindness campaign called “Rocking Kindness through One Community at a Time.”

Marleigh (pictured) is creating “Kindness Rocks” by painting rocks with sayings about kindness, with the hashtag #dare2Bkind. On the back of the rocks is a message saying, “Take this rock to another community and hide it for someone else to find.” This way the campaign can continue throughout all communities.

She has created a Facebook page where people can post the rocks they’ve found, to spread excitement. She also has created stickers saying #dare2Bkind that can be placed anywhere, such as the backs of car windows. Also, she is in the process of organizing a kindness walk to raise money to donate to a second grader at GSES who recently was diagnosed with cancer (Devan Willis).

“I feel as if this simple but powerful campaign has sent the message that one small act of kindness can send big ripples in someone else’s life,’’ she said. “The hashtag #dare2Bkind promotes the challenge of being kind even when no one is looking. This campaign notifies others that kindness should be spread everywhere and that it starts with you and how you will participate in the challenge.”

Marleigh added that the project has affected her in a tremendous and positive way.

“It has shown me that a simple act of kindness can make the biggest impact in someone else’s life,’’ she said. “I hope to see others spread kindness throughout our community and take the challenge into their own hands. My intention with this project is that it will be an ongoing service to our community as well as others for a very long time.”