Kiwanis Polar Bear Dip Jan. 1 at Gulf Shores Public Beach

By Taylor Means

The 8th Annual Polar Bear Dip will take place on New Year’s Day at high noonat the Gulf Shores Main Public Beach (at The Hangout: 101 E. Beach Blvd). Take the Plunge into the Gulf of Mexico for this uniquely coastal, family-friendly event presented by the Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores in partnership with The Hangout, The City of Gulf Shores, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Dress up in a wacky outfit or just show up and be a part of this uniquely coastal event. The party starts at 11 AM with beachfront entertainment by DJ Chuck-E-Chill. Enjoy the beach bonfire, games, and entertainment as we countdown to take the DIP at high noon, followed by a New Year’s Day party at the Hangout, featuring LIVE entertainment, free chili & hot chocolate for all who take the plunge, and all of the college football games. The event is totally free! Polar Bear Dip souvenir T-shirts ($15) and koozies ($3) will be available and donations are encouraged with 100% of the proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club and Alabama Special Olympics,’’ said Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores President Matt Grant.

“We are excited to once again partner with the Hangout and the City of Gulf Shores to host the 8th Annual Polar Bear Dip. This event gets bigger every year. In 2017, it was sunny and 74 degrees and we had over 1000 participants. Last year, it was overcast and 35 degrees yet we still had the largest crowd ever,’’ he added. “Rain, shine, hot, or cold, there is no better way to bring in the new year than by taking a dip into the gulf from our beautiful Alabama beach! The event is totally free with all donations going to local charity. We invite all of our lo