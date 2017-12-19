Kiwanis Polar Bear Dip Jan. 1 at west entrance to Gulf Shores Beach

Bring in the New Year “Gulf Coast style.” Take the Plunge into the Gulf of Mexico for a unique, family friendly, Polar Bear Dip in Gulf Shores. The Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores in partnership with The City of Gulf Shores, Bills by the Beach, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run present the 7th Annual Polar Bear Dip at high noon on Sunday, January 1, 2018 at the west entrance to the Gulf Shores Main Public Beach (next to the new restrooms & lifeguard station, across from Bills by the Beach: 240 W. Beach Blvd).

Dress up in a wacky outfit or just show up and be a part of this uniquely coastal event. All participants who brave the frigid gulf water will be treated to complimentary hot chocolate and chili. Enjoy fire pits on the beach and entertainment by DJ Chuck-E-Chill. The event is totally free! Polar Bear Dip souvenir T-shirts and koozies will be available and donations are encouraged with 100% of the proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club and Alabama Special Olympics.

Kiwanis of Gulf Shores President, Andrew Hart, said, “There is no better way to bring in the new year than by taking the dip on New Year’s Day! Due to the on-going beach project, we had to move the event one block to the west from where it was held in previous years. It is still at the Main Public Beach, just at the west entrance which has been substantially improved. We are expecting a great turn-out and I guarantee once you experience it, you will make plans to come back and do it again. The event is free and all donations go to local charity. We invite all of our locals, snowbirds, and visitors to come out, enjoy the festivities, and bring in 2018 Gulf Coast style.”