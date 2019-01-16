Kiwanis Take Stock in Children Golf March 23 at Perdido Bay

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon will host The Take Stock In Children Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 23 at Perdido Bay Golf Club in Pensacola . Tee Time for this Tournament at 12:00 PM . Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Cost is $320 per team or $80 per golfer and includes golf, cart(s) and lunch, in addition to lots of other amenities. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with lunch, the ball drop and a putting contest to follow before the noon shotgun start. Early registration is open now at Golf.KiwanisClubofBighLagoon.com. For more info, call Craig at 850-867-5873, or Email KiwanisCraig@gmail.com. Funds raised at this Tournament will fund Scholarships in partnership with Take Stock in Children Foundation. To learn more go to golf.KiwanisClubofBigLagoon.com or TakeStockInChildren.org.