Knight hosts free women’s self defense seminar Jan. 20 Tim Knight, (pictured) who runs a Gulf Coast Jujutsu out of Gulf Shores Crossfit, will host a free women’s self-defense seminar from 9-10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20 at Wheeles Yoshukai Karate Academy, located at 314 E 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores. “We will have several of our instructors present and we are offering this seminar both as a public service and to demonstrate the program to our ranked instructors who have not seen it and want to learn to teach it in their areas,’’ Knight said. The camp is for teens and up and participants will not be taking any falls but rather will be shown some of the effective, easily remembered self defense techniques. Participants will then practice on volunteers. “Senior students of ours who don’t mind,’’ Knight said. For more info, call Knight at 251-923-6945.