Krewe of K-9 Kritters Parade Feb. 10 at Magnolia By The Gulf

The Mystic Krewe of K-9 Kritters Mardi Gras pet parade, an annual fundraiser for All About Dogs Coastal Rescue, will be held on Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. til noon at Magnolia By The Gulf Animal Hospital in Gulf Shores. Judges will select a king, queen, prince, princess and court jester beginning at 11 a.m.

Entry fee is $25 per family to support All About Dogs Coastal Rescue. Dress Fido in the finest Mardi Gras attire and join in fun. The court will be invited to ride with in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade on Fat Tuesday. Magnolia By The Gulf Animal Hospital is located at the corner of County Road 6 and Hwy 59 in Gulf Shores.