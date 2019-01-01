L.A. Beach Writers to meet Jan. 14 at Library

By Nancy Dickhute

Calling all interested writers here on the Gulf Coast! The L.A. Beach Writers Association will hold its first meeting of 2019 on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Thomas B. Norton Public Library in Gulf Shores.

The group will share their responses to January’s prompt: Do you have a meal or food that holds a special meaning to you? Tell us! Or you can choose to tell us about a special animal who is or was in your life. Come share your writing in a supportive and constructive environment with other writers. This will be followed by a members’ only meeting in which we will be discussing our future group writing project, Letters from the Beach. So, if you are interested in sharing and improving your writing skills, please join us on January 14.

Then on January 19, sharpen your pencils and charge your laptops! L.A. Beach Writers will be hosting a writing seminar presented by Linda Busby Parker on Saturday, January 19 at the Orange Beach Public Library. Ms. Parker will focus on improving creative writing skills using concrete examples to help writers of all levels. While the seminar is free, space is limited. So if you want to attend, please send an email to either Nancy Dickhute (dickhute@creighton.edu) or Kim Shackelford (kshackel12@gmail.com) by Tuesday, January 15, with your name and phone number.

Linda Busby Parker (pictured) is the author of two novels: Seven Laurels and Oliver’s Song. Seven Laurels won the James Jones First Novel Award and the Langum Prize for Historical Fiction. Find her short pieces in Writer’s Digest, The Writer, Big Muddy, Provincetown Arts, Oracle, Confluence and Minerva Rising. Her book reviews have appeared in The San Diego Union Tribune, Mobile Press Register, 2nd and Church, First Draft, and Alabama Writers Forum. Linda teaches creative writing in programs at the University of South Alabama and Middle Tennessee State University.