L.A. Writers’ Feb. 18 meeting at G.S. Library is open to all

By Kim Shackelford

The LA Beach Writers will meet on Monday, February 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Thomas B. Norton Gulf Shores Public Library. We are looking forward to a teleconference presentation from Sue B. Walker (pictured) of Negative Capability Press in Mobile.

Ms. Walker is a poet, college professor, author and editor. In 2015, she was named the Stokes Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at the University of South Alabama. She is a former Poet Laureate of Alabama (2003-2012). She was also nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for Blood Must Bear Your Name, published by Amherst Writers and Artists Press in 2002. She has numerous publications and even more numerous are her workshops, lectures and poetry readings. She is currently the publisher and editor-in-chief at Negative Capability Press.

Ms. Walker will be discussing the overall process of submission, and upon acceptance, editing and publication of an anthology. The LA Beach Writers Association is in the beginning stages of compiling essays, short stories, poems and one-act plays from members for an anthology regarding life along the lower Alabama beaches. Submissions are due April 15th. If you are interested in joining our group and have interest in submitting your work, please contact Dr. Nancy Dickhute, Nancydickhute@creighton .edu or Dr. Kim Shackelford, kshackel12@gmail.com for information.

The writing prompts for the February meeting are:

1. With that special day falling on February 14, describe the sweetest thing that someone has done for you and how you felt.

2. Sometimes it is hard to step outside our comfort zone. Explain an activity that you tried which was outside your comfort zone. Give us all the details using the five senses.

We want to thank Linda Busby Parker for a fantastic learning experience at the Orange Beach Public Library on January 19th! We obtained valuable information about character development and had a fun time getting to know other writers in our area. Linda donated her time to us on a precious Saturday morning and we really appreciate her thoughtfulness and expertise!

Hope to see you on February 18! In the meantime, keep writing.