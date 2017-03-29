L.A. Writers meet April 10 at G.S. Library

Area writers, poets, editors, publishing enthusiasts and writer “wanna-bees” are invited to the The L.A. Beach Writers monthly meeting on Monday, April 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Library. Donna Bollinger Esslinger will talk on the topic of memoir writing followed by a review of what attendees compose during her presentation.

L.A. Beach Writers can also participate in advance of the meeting in a 300 word writing prompt contest: “Your past is important. When you hear the word recess, what memory comes to mind?”

With undergraduate and graduate degrees from Michigan State, Esslinger began her professional career as editor/research historian for the Michigan Department of State.

After teaching in public, private and accelerated schools, she became a commercial writer, producing resort brochures, municipal promotional packages, catalogues, architectural presentations, newspaper, radio, and television advertising, and two hardbound books, “Heritage on the Bay” and “Pines, Prayers, and Perseverance.”

She established an internet bookstore specializing in rare, antique, out of print, and unusual books. She is also a creative writer and had short stories published in “A Dog Named Easy” a compendium of literature by Gulf Coast writers.

Living in Magnolia Springs, she has served as parish administrator for St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel for over 14 years and currently serves on the Town of Magnolia Springs Council and as town historian. Anyone with an interest in writing is invited to attend and bring a friend. For more info or to RSVP, call Linda Ray Center at 251-228-1656 or 251-233-3375 or email lindasondancer@gmail.com.

Pictured: Attendees at the March meeting of the L.A. Writers at the Gulf Shores Libary.