LA Beach Writers meet May 21 at Flippers Restaurant

If you are a writer or want to write – join the LA Beach Writers

By Kim Shackelford

The LA Beach Writers Association May meeting will be on the top floor of Flippers Restaurant (5749 LaLaunch Avenue, Orange Beach). Expect fellowship and fun and we invite our members to bring their family. Those attending will be paying for their own meal, but please RSVP to Heidi at drheidiaschmidt@gmail.com by May 14th with your plan to attend on May 21.

The LA Beach Writers Association exists to support dedicated writers with tolerance and respect in all genres through review, critique and discussion of their written works and to improve writing skills through education, mentoring and encouragement of members and visitors.

Heidi can email an application that can be submitted at the May meeting along with the $10 membership fee. Not sure about joining? Visitors are welcome! Please RSVP Heidi if you plan to attend as a visitor on May 21. If you cannot attend in May, but you want to be a part of LA Beach Writers, email Heidi for instructions on how to join.

The May agenda includes voting on the LA Beach Writers Bylaws and a discussion of plans for the summer months. Writers will be voluntarily sharing essays, stories and poetry at our May meeting. The May prompt is: Write about a place that made an impact on your life. This piece should be 300-700 words or no more than 4 minutes when read out loud.

Happy writing and hope to see you at Flippers on May 21.