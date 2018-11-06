LA Beach Writers meet Nov. 19 in G.S.

By Kim Shackleford

Members and visitors are invited to attend the next meeting of the LA Beach Writers on November 19th at 5:30 p.m. at the Thomas B. Norton Library in Gulf Shores. We are looking forward to listening to Randy G. Pierce present on his experience at becoming a novelist.

Randy Pierce (pictured) is the author of three novels: Pain Unforgiven, Magnolia Mud, and The Peter Bay. He has a passion for reading and writing. He began writing in 2009 while he served on the Mississippi Supreme Court. Randy is currently the director of the Mississippi Judicial College and a law professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law. In addition to his service on the Mississippi Supreme Court, he has served as a Chancellor for the Sixteenth Chancery Court District and as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. Randy received his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He has an undergraduate degree in accounting and a masters degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Randy is from Greene County, Mississippi and will be sharing how he has relied on his experiences of rural Mississippi, just across the Alabama line, to create rich characters and stories. The public is welcome to attend. You will to want to miss this opportunity and we promise an enjoyable evening with the LA Beach Writers, too.

Last month’s meeting included members and visitors sharing pieces of writing and listening to feedback regarding the strengths of other’s piece. The LA Beach Writers Association exists to support writers in the area and to give helpful suggestions for improvement, while continuing to build the skills of each member. Everyone left last month, motivated to write and to return this month with more stories and written words to share.

For more information, please email Nancy Dickhute at nancydickhute@creighton.edu or Kim Shackelford at kshackel12@ gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you on November 19!