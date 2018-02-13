Our Lady of the Gulf Lenten fish-frys start on Feb. 16

The annual Lenten fish-frys at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (2304 E. 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores begin on Friday, Feb. 16 and continue on Feb. 23, March 2, March 9, March 16 and March 23. Prepared by Gulf Shores finest fry cook using a secret recipe, the fish-frys are a huge hit with locals and snowbirds both. Hours are 5-7 p.m. and cost is $10 for a meal that includes delicious fried fish, hushpuppies, baked beans, cole slaw, a dessert and a drink. Proceeds benefit Catholic schools and other local charities.