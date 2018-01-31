Our Lady of the Gulf Rosary Society Bake Sale & More Feb. 10

The Altar Rosary Society of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Gulf Shores will host its annual Bake Sale and More on February 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Besides a delicious selection of baked goods for sale, there will be homemade candy, homemade soups and chili, mosaic pots and other homemade craft items. Basket raffle and 50/50 drawing tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The sale will be in the Parish Hall adjoining the church located at 308 E 22nd Ave. Gulf Shores. All proceeds from the sale will go to support the many charitable efforts of the ARS.