Our Lady of the Gulf Rosary Society Bake Sale & More Feb. 7

The Altar Rosary Society of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Gulf Shores will host its annual Bake Sale and More on February 7 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Besides a delicious selection of baked goods for sale, there will be homemade candy, homemade soups and chili, mosaic pots and other craft items as well as a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. You can even get your picture made with the Pope! The sale will be in the Parish Hall adjoining the church located at 308 E 22nd Ave. Gulf Shores. All proceeds from the sale will go to support the many charitable efforts of the ARS.