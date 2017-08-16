Lasers As Tools in Cancer Research topic of Aug. 22 Science On Tap

LuLu’s Restaurant hosts first of 3 Mitchell Cancer Institute events

“Shooting for a Cure: Lasers as Tools in Cancer Research” is the topic of a University of South Alabama Mitchell Center sponsored Science On Tap talk on Tuesday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Lulu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores, located under the Hwy. 59 Bridge on the north side of the Intracoastal Canal. Speaking will be (pictdured) Joel Andrews, Ph.D., of USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. The talk is free, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Future Mitchell Center talks at the same venue include:

• GYN Cancer on Tuesday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m.

• Pancreatic Cancer on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Science on Tap is an informal talk on the science surrounding cancer held monthly at some of the coolest venues in Mobile and Gulf Shores. These events are open to the entire community.

Joel Andrews, Ph.D. is manager of the Cellular and Biomolecular Imaging Facility at Mitchell Cancer Institute, has a research profile that includes Assay Development using Spectral Analysis, Computational Image Analysis and Image-based detection of Protein-protein interactions. He earned a B.A. in Biology and German, Earlham College, a Ph.D. in Basic Medical Science, at the University of South Alabama and Postdoctoral Fellowship at the Mitchell Cancer Institute

He has been in his present position at the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute since 2011. As a Fulbright Research Fellow, he studied in Vienna, Austria in 2000-2001.