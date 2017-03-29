Leadership Baldwin Clays For A’s fundraiser April 7

Clays For A’s, a project of Leadership Baldwin’s 2017 Class, will be held on April 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Bushy Clays in Perdido, Alabama. All proceeds will be distributed to the seven educational enrichment foundations in Baldwin County. Cost is $125 per person for each four person team. Awards will be presented in five levels and lunch will be provided. The event also includes a gun raffle. Tickets are $20 for a ticket or six tickets for $100. Lunch will follow registration, and the event will start at 1 p.m. Awards and refreshments follow the event. Donations are welcome in lieu of participation. Contact Luke Robinson at 251-213-7039 for more info.