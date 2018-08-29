Learn about lawn & landscaping design in Coastal Alabama

Three class course starts Sept. 11 at Gulf Shores Cultural Center

Lawn and Landscaping Design in Coastal Alabama is the first fall 2018 course offered through Discover! An Institute for Learning in Retirement at the University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus. Come learn about lawn care and landscaping specifically designed for our south Baldwin environment. Classes will be held Setp. 11, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 from 1:30 – 3 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center, locaated t 19470 Oak Road West (County Rd. 6) in Gulf Shores. The fee is $35 for the three-session course.

• Session 1, Sept. 11: Lawn care in a coastal environment. Ellen Huckabay, Baldwin County Coordinator, Auburn University Extension.

• Session 2, Sept. 18: Landscaping with native plants. Fred Nation, environmental consultant and author of Where the Wild Illicium Grows; Historic Plants of South Alabama and the Central Gulf Coast.

• Session 3, Sept. 25: Landscape design in south Baldwin County. Wanda and Bobby Brown, Wilsey Nursery.

To register, visit acewebdbsrv.usouthal.edu or call (251) 460-7200.