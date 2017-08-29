Learn slime science Sept. 11 at O.B. Library

Children grades K-6 are invited to learn about the science of slime, while making their very own in the Orange Beach Public Library meeting room on Monday, September 11 at 10 a.m., and Thursday, September 14 at 4 p.m. ! Stop by and make all kinds of slime, including heat sensitive color changing slime during this Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Slime Science program. For more info, contact Cassie Chenoweth at cchenoweth@cityoforangebeach.com or 251-981-2923.