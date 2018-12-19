Lights shows, cookie decorating, story time & more at OWA

Join OWA in celebrating the sights and sounds of Christmas. From photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, dancing fountains and Christmas tree light shows, to cookie decorating and story time with Santa’s Elves, don’t miss out on the holiday fun this Christmas season at OWA in Foley. Events in Downtown OWA are free and open to the public. Some of the events located in The Park at OWA require park admission to enjoy. More info: visitowa.com

• Grab that perfect Christmas photo with Santa in Downtown OWA this year. Santa Claus will be in Downtown OWA on Saturdays and Sundays through December 23, next to Wahlburgers. Drop by between 2-4pm and 5-7pm to grab your pictures with Santa. Mrs. Claus will also be inside to greet all of Santa’s guests.

• Don’t miss the Christmas light shows every night in admission-free Downtown OWA. The 36-foot tall Christmas tree will put on a mesmerizing light show to holiday music every night at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm on the hour. And, nestled in the center of OWA’s 14-acre lake is the staple of Downtown OWA; its dazzling fountain. Enjoy a dancing light show choreographed to holiday music every night for free at 7:30pm and 8:30 pm.

• Join Santa & Mrs. Claus for a cookie decorating adventure! This special event includes 2 cookies for decorating with icing and candy, plus an ice cold glass of milk! Pricing: $5.99 online, $6.99 In-Person Day of. Park admission required to attend. Dates: Saturday and Sunday throughout December.

•Join the mischievous Elves and create your own holiday crafts to commemorate your visit to The Park. Or try your hand at writing a letter to Santa Claus himself. The Elves will be there along your crafting journey to help you create the memory. Dates are Dec. 22-23 from noon ‘til 2 p.m. Free with paid Park admission

• Throughout December, Santa’s elves will be in Parkside Gift Shop in The Park at OWA for story time. Santa’s jolly elves will be reading four (4) different classic holiday stories each day. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, The Poky Little Puppy’s First Christmas, and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.Admission will not be required to enter The Park gates to visit Parkside Gift Shop. Guests can shop their holiday gift collections before, during and after story time (visitowa.com for dates and times).

• Enjoy some one-on-one time with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Christmas season with a VIP Pancake Brunch inside The Park at OWA! This delicious event is fun for all ages. Grab our Pancake Brunch add-on online for just $8.99 on Dec. 22 at 1 pm. General admission Park ticket required to attend.