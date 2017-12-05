Lillian Christmas Parade Dec. 9

The annual Lillian Christmas Parade will step off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 from the Lillian Community Club. This year’s Grand Marshall is Michael Russell, a long-time member of the Lillian Community. The parade will proceed east on US Hwy 98 to 6th Street, north to Barclay Ave., west on Barclay to Santa Piedro Street and south to the Community Club. A reception will be held in the club after the parade when trophies will be awarded.

Thanks to Optimist Judy Wargo who contacted Santa many months ago to be sure he would be available. Despite his busy schedule this month, he readily agreed because he just loves to visit the beautiful town of Lillian where he rides aboard the Lillian Volunteer Fire Department truck. There is no rain date for this event.

Pictured: Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowds as the parade made the rounds on the happy streets of Lillian.