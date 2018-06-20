Home / Independence Day 2018 / Lillian Community Club will sponsor June 30 fireworks display

Lillian Community Club will sponsor June 30 fireworks display

By on June 20, 2018

July 4 events include American Legion flag raising ceremony

The Lillian Community Club celebration of Independence Day includes activities on both Saturday, June 30 and Wenesday, July 4.
Saturday’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and includes kids’ games, hamburgers, hotdogs, frenchfries, nachos and refreshments. The Beachbillies will play at 7 p.m. and a fireworks display will start at around 9 p.m.
July 4 events begins at 10:45 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony led by members of American Legion Post #48. Col. George’s Famous Fried Chicken is on the menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and free for children eight years old and younger. Other events during the day include music by Big Jake in the hall from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., a raffle for a Wagon of Surprises, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing. The Lillian Community Club is located at 34148 Widell Ave. For more information call 251-962-3366.

