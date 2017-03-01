Linda Ray Center March 14 G.S. Library Coffee Talk guest

Local author Linda Ray Center will speak on March 14 at 10:30 a.m. as part of the Gulf Shores Library’s Coffee Talk Series. The library is located at 221 West 19th Ave. For more info, call 251-968-1176.

Center, who retired to Gulf Shores with her husband Bill after 32 years in dance education, has spoken at churches, women’s retreats and conferences throughout the southeast. Her book, The Relationship Dance, is a short biography with human interest stories relating to relationships, life and religion.