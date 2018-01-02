List of public Beaches on The Alabama Gulf Coast

Enjoy miles of soft white sand beaches in and around Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. There are no fees for beach access and parking is free at most of the public beaches listed below:

• Florida Point is located 0.3 miles east of Perdido Pass Bridge and offers 6,000 feet of wide beach, sand dunes, boardwalks, picnic areas, restrooms, and outdoor showers. Parking is free.

• Cotton Bayou is located at the intersection of Highway 182 and Highway 161 and features restrooms and showers on site. Parking is free.

• Romar Beach is located 6.8 miles east of Highway 59 and has plenty of free parking (no facilities).

• The Gulf State Park Pavilion Area is located six miles east of Highway 59 and offers air-conditioned restrooms, private showers, a snack bar, shady spots to sit and eat, plus a huge fireplace for chilly days. There is a $6 fee to park all day ($12 for large vans).

• Gulf Shores Public Beach is located where highway 59 dead-ends. There are beach attendants, three open-air pavilions, a picnic area, plus restrooms and showers on site. A small fee for all-day parking applies.

• Gulf Shores 2nd Street Public Beach is just two blocks west of Highway 59. Facilities include a handicapped-accessible restroom, outdoor shower and a covered pavilion with picnic tables. Parking is free.

• Gulf Shores 5th, 6th and 13th Street Public Beaches are all located west of Highway 59. You can walk the boardwalk to the beaches and each offers an outdoor shower. The 6th Street access offers a handicapped-accessible restroom.

• Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Beach is located at 12295 State Highway 180 (Fort Morgan Road) in Gulf Shores. You can park along Mobile Street for easy beach access. Because this is a wildlife refuge, there are no facilities but the Refuge Office is nearby.

For more information about public parks in the area, visit gulfshores.com

(Courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism)