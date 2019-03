Little Lagoon oyster gardeners accepting sign-ups

By Dennis Hatfield

The Orange Beach Invasion Car Show will make its return to The Little Lagoon Oyster Gardening Group is accepting sign-ups for the 2019 oyster gardening season. Oysters do a great service to the environment.

One adult oyster can filter 50 gallons of Lagoon water per day and oysters clean the water by eating phytoplankton and bacteria. They also provide exceptional habitat for small fish, shrimp and crabs. The Lagoon Oyster gardening group had 25 gardeners in 2017 and 50 in 2018.

In 2018 we grew over 45,000 2 to 3” oysters which in December were transplanted onto closed reefs in Mobile Bay to help out depleted reefs. These oysters are not for consumption and strictly for environmental benefit. All you need to participate is a pier in Little Lagoon and 30 minutes per week of your time to care for your oyster gardens beginning in early June. I

For more info about this great program, call 251-942-2233.