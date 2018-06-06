Little Pink Houses of Hope returns to Island Aug. 18-25

Little Pink Houses of Hope, a non-profit that provides free week long beach retreats for breast cancer patients and their families, will return to Pleasure Island for the fifth time Aug. 18-25.

“We believe a cancer diagnosis not only affects the patient but the entire family. This week offers the families time to relax, reconnect and rejuvenate during their journey,’’ said coordinator Robi Jones. “Little Pink provides all the lodging, meals and activities for the families. The only expense the family has is transportation costs.’’

The non-profit is in need of volunteers, meals, grocery gift cards, and special items for the families. For more info, go to littlepink.org or contact Jones at robi@littlepink.org or 251-716-1790.

“We are excited to partner with the Orange Beach community in providing this support for these families,’’ Jones said.

Ways To Help

• Network with local community to help secure in kind donations for retreat. Help create an exciting retreat schedule. Collect gift cards or special items for the families. Support families during the retreat week.

• Help During Retreat Week. Gather your friends, co-workers, or a community group and put together a lunch for these special Little Pink families! Are you crafty and creative?

Help create table decorations or a special gift! Spend an afternoon putting together welcome baskets of “all things about your community.”